A couple of weeks ago, I put together an ultimate the things that I would be watching closely in Training Camp 2021. So, how's that going thus far? Well, let's take a look. 11. Big Boy inside 9-on-7 work - this is one of my favorite things to watch because it's the first time that the big fellas on either side of the ball get to mix it up since they last put the pads on last January. It's loud. People are yelling. Intensity goes up a few notches. It's freakin' football!!