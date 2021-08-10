Cancel
Columbia, MD

Columbia's Rekor Systems plots $61 million acquisition of Israeli tech firm

By Morgan Eichensehr
Baltimore Business Journal
 4 days ago
Columbia-based Rekor Systems will pay $61 million in cash and stock to acquire Waycare Technologies, which specializes in using data and analytics to improve road safety and prevent fatalities due to traffic accidents.

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

