I&M crews working to restore power after strong morning storms

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUTAGES (as of 11 a.m.):. Heavy rain flooded a substation in the Bridgman area, impacting three other area stations and more than 14,500 customers across Southwest Michigan. This is an unprecedented flood in the substation creating several unique challenges. To restore power as quickly and safely as possible, crews are actively working to install a new power line connection to circumvent the flooded substation, restoring the other three affected substations in the area.

