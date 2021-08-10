Cancel
WWE

NXT Preview For 8/10: Taking Bets On Who'll Still Be Around Next Week

By Ryan Fassett
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey gang! So it's been a rough couple of months for the black and gold brand, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his consigliere/hitman Nick Khan releasing more and more NXT stars with each advance in the calendar. So who will be featured on tonight's episode of NXT that won't even be employed by the company this time next week? Your guess is as good as mine, but the show must go on (for now at least) and we will have some NXT action tonight on the USA Network.

