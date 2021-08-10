Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Salvaging for silage: SDSU Extension provides tips to minimize loss, maximize value

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith South Dakota rangeland and pastures rated 84% poor to very poor across the state, many cattle producers may be thinking about putting up silage for a feed source. While cutting drought-damaged corn for silage may be the best alternative, Warren Rusche, South Dakota State University Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate, says it’s critical that harvesting happens at the right moisture level to maximize silage value and minimize loss.

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Silage#Bacteria#Drought#Sdsu Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturewnax.com

SDSU Extension Holding Series Of Drought Webinars This Month

SDSU Extension is holding a series of Drought Webinars this month. SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Specialist Warren Rusche will be talking today about salvaging drought stressed corn for livestock feed. He says one of the positive ways in salvaging that corn is through the sileage process. Rusche says feed...
AgricultureYankton Daily Press

SDSU Extension to Provide Drought Resources, Water and Forage Testing at Dakotafest

BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension invites crop and livestock producers to its new booth location, #216, at the 2021 Dakotafest in Mitchell. SDSU Extension experts will be on hand to discuss drought management resources and tools, as well as offering testing services for nitrates in forage and electro-conductivity (EC) in water for water suitability. The event is slated for Aug. 17-19. Producers are encouraged to bring water and forage samples to the Extension booth, as each day the beef team will provide free EC water testing to determine total salts in water, as well as free Nitrate QuikTests for Forages.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

SDSU Extension: Making culling decisions due to drought

As conditions continue to deteriorate across South Dakota, producers are implementing drought management plans, and a part of the plan should include culling criteria for the cow herd. The primary challenge with the current and expanding dry conditions is the availability of feed resources and how to allocate these feed...
Weight Lossksal.com

Cattle Chat: Minimize Stress and Maximize Profit

Just as college students may feel anxious when they leave their homes and return to campus, fall is also a time when spring-born calves are separated from their mothers and stress ensues. To minimize the stress felt by calves, the experts at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute offered several...
Agriculturewnax.com

SDSU Extension Entomologist Says Grasshopper Populations Up Over Last Year

Grasshoppers which are a concern every year in South Dakota are much more prevalent this year due to the drought. SDSU Extension Field Entomologist Adam Varenhorst says the grasshoppers are now feeding on whatever they can find after feasting on pastures and other crops. He says the concern now is how they might impact the winter wheat especially when it begins emerging.
Yankton Daily Press

SDSU Extension Launches ‘Building Highly Effective Boards’ Series

BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension’s Community Vitality team will soon be releasing a new educational series — all centered around board members, meetings and missions. Communities, businesses and organizations looking to create a new board or improve an existing board are invited to sign up for the “Building Highly Effective Boards” training sessions this fall.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Pro Farmer Crop Tour next week

Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 29th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour next week, August 15-19, 2021. The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention of the industry and...
Dodge County, WIWiscnews.com

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION: Garden fresh food safety tips

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County. Summer is a carefree time that is often associated with fresh produce and farmers markets. University of Wisconsin Extension food safety specialist, Barbara Ingham, has some great tips on keeping your produce safe from market to fork. Buying. Choose produce that is...
Brookings, SDdrgnews.com

SDSU Extension Feedlot Shortcourse being held Aug. 11-12 in Brookings

South Dakota State University Extension will host the 2021 Feedlot Shortcourse Aug. 11-12 at the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility classroom (2901 Western Ave.) in Brookings. Part of this year’s program will be devoted to the market conditions for both feed and cattle. To register before Aug. 11, please...
AgricultureDaily News

‘Go time’ approaches for making silage

The dog days of August are here, and that means silage chopping season is rapidly approaching. How silage is cut and stored depends somewhat on the growing season, says Aaron Saeugling, Iowa State University Extension agronomist in southwest Iowa. He says parts of the Midwest have experienced various levels of...
Iowa Stateiastate.edu

Ready or Not, Corn Silage Time is Here

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team’s monthly webinar series continues Wednesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 1 p.m., with a focus on corn silage. The webinar will be led by Luiz Ferraretto, who will discuss how to use corn silage to put more...
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

SDHSAA Decides No COVID-19 Competition Safety Protocols

PIERRE – Safety protocols that existed last school year due to COVID-19 will not be enforced this year in South Dakota as the fall sports seasons begin. That decision was made Thursday at a South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors meeting. SDHSAA Executive Director Dr. Dan Swartos...
Healthwholefoodsmagazine.com

Ingredients By Nature Acquires Citrus-Derived Heart Health Ingredient

Montclaire, CA—Ingredients by Nature (IBN) has acquired the Sytrinol brand, including marketing assets such as logos, web domains, human clinicals, patents, and marketing data, according to a press release. The release states that IBN is “committed to providing the same level of service that brand partners have come to expect...
Interior Designmsisurfaces.com

tips from the trade: add instant value to your home

When it comes to home design, styles come and go. But when you choose premium surfaces from MSI, you’ll have a high quality foundation that provides long-lasting value. Sometimes the worth comes from the actual product itself, as with marble and granite countertops. Other times, the value comes from having a beautiful product with a functional design, as with quartz countertops or porcelain flooring.
Animalsdrgnews.com

Enrollment for DANR Prairie Dog Control Programs ends Sunday

The South Dakota departments of Game, Fish and Parks and Agriculture and Natural Resources want to remind landowners the deadline to register for assistance with prairie dog encroachment from public lands is Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. The state’s prairie dog control program is cooperatively operated by GFP and DANR. GFP...
Public Healthdrgnews.com

South Dakota virus cases double, hospitalizations jump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus cases in South Dakota more than doubled in the last week as hospitalizations also saw a large jump in patients with COVID-19. The Department of Health reports 862 coronavirus infections in its weekly report, the Argus Leader reported, jumping from 429 cases reported the previous week. South Dakota has seen a resurgence of cases in recent weeks after the pandemic waned dramatically during the spring and early summer. Hospitals reported 75 patients with COVID-19 — almost doubling the number from last week when there were 39 hospitalizations. Health officials also reported one more death, bringing the total death toll from COVID-19 to 2,051.

Comments / 0

Community Policy