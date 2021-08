Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. announced that it has completed its strategic equity investment in RSA Security LLC. RSA is a global provider of mission critical cybersecurity software and governance risk and compliance management software solutions to enterprises, including 90% of Fortune 100 organizations. With this investment, Clearlake becomes an equal partner with Symphony Technology Group, which initially acquired the business in 2020 alongside Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board from Dell Technologies. Ontario Teachers’ remains a significant minority shareholder. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.