There is one thing that many people cannot live without on a day to day basis…COFFEE!. Just because you are on vacation doesn’t mean the coffee addition has to stop! Not only are there Starbucks and Joffrey’s Coffee locations in EVERY Disney World park and Disney Springs, but there are plenty of other coffee concoctions like the Frozen Viking Coffee in EPCOT or the Cookies and Cream Cold Brew at Gideon’s Bakehouse. If you’re a fan of Joffrey’s Coffee and new Disney movies, then you’ll want to head to Disney Springs this week!