Dinner in America Trailer Takes a Punk Rock Trip Through the Decaying Midwest Suburbs

By Brandon Novara
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Dinner in America takes us back to a time of edgy youth movies from the late 1980s and 1990s. ﻿﻿The story is set in a small town in Michigan. It follows Simon, played by Kyle Gallner, the lead singer of a band called Psy Ops. Simon is going through a rough time with his fellow bandmates because of musical differences. So he turns to making money through selling weed and taking part in big pharma medical experiments. Dinner in America also has Emily Skeggs, who plays quirky Patty, a girl that likes to take indistinct Polaroids of herself "enjoying " Simon's music, and then sending them to him via the mailbox address on the band's flyers. ﻿

movieweb.com

