There is a reason dogs are referred to as “man’s best friend.” They are loving and social animals that, if trained and well cared for, will always be by your side. Unfortunately, a lot of dogs end up being abused and/or abandoned by their owners, left with no place to go, but thatís where rescue shelters and sanctuaries come in. Bonnie Mason runs Rosita’s Way, a sanctuary for senior and special needs chihuahuas located in the Canadice/Hemlock area. After her chihuahua, Rosita, passed away, Bonnie started the sanctuary to rescue and care for other chihuahuas, making sure that they can live out their lives in peace. The sanctuary officially started in 2015.