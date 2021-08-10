While the masses clamored over Playoff ‘expansion,’ the real college football brokers continued the inevitable march toward ‘contraction’
In June, a spurt of headlines told college football fans that an expanded, 12-team Playoff was likely coming to college football. Finally, teams like UCF and others would have access to the college football postseason. While much of the media and fans (and university leaders) applauded this move to expand the postseason to allow more teams to participate, the real players in college football were working behind the scenes toward moves that would continue to contract the sport. Contraction is college football’s future, not expansion.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
