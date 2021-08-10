Cancel
Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Bird With The Crystal Plumage

By Jeremy Konrad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the score to Dario Argento's debut film The Bird With The Crystal Plumage by the iconic composer Ennio Morricone. Pressed on 2 180 gram colored discs, this feature has twenty tracks included, ten making their vinyl debut. You can check out the release down below.

