Shirobako the Movie

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom P.A. Works comes the highly anticipated sequel film of SHIROBAKO! Four years after the events of the series, Musashino Animation has gone through unprecedented changes and things are looking bleak for the studio. One day, Aoi Miyamori is offered a role managing a new theatrical animation project. With only a few months left before the deadline, can MusAni complete the project in its current state? It’s up to Aoi to work alongside both familiar faces and new to finish the project in time!

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Lynn Haven, FLcityoflynnhaven.com

Movie in the Park

Join us for Movie in the Park, a FREE family friendly event under the stars! Featured film on August 13, 2021 at 8PM is Tom & Jerry (2021). One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century", forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's "Tom & Jerry". See the official trailer here: https://www.imdb.com/video/vi734511385/?ref_=tt_i_1 Bring blankets or chairs and enjoy with the whole family! Admission is free. We will have food trucks & concessions available for purchase with a variety of food, snack & drinks. We are still looking for sponsors for this event! Please see our Sponsorship Packet 2021 for different levels.
Moviesbethesdamagazine.com

Moonlight Movies at the Mansion

Bring your family and a blanket and watch Independence Day under the stars on the front lawn of historic Kentlands Mansion. Screenings take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m., with the movies starting just after sunset. Admission is $5 per person. Light concessions will be available for purchase starting at 7:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by Brews and Barrels and Royal Tandoor.
MoviesDaily Reflector

Movie Capsules

A QUIET PLACE PART II — Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Rated R.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Jungle Cruise - Review

Jungle Cruise is the latest film from journeyman director Jaume Collett-Sera (of Unknown, The Swallows and Non-Stop fame), that borrows from the Disney approach of turning their rides into movies and hoping for the best with often mixed results, save for Pirates of the Caribbean where they struck gold with the first two films before falling victim to increasingly diminishing returns. This film feels like a combination of that with the works of The Mummy and Raiders of the Lost Ark, borrowing plot points from these films – it’s set in World War One rather than World War Two, but the results are the same – you’ve got nondescript Germans trying to stop our trio of heroes – the guide, the adventurer and the out-of-his-depth bookworm is a tried and tested formula. In these roles are Dwayne Johnson, who has been feuding with Vin Diesel over a fallout in The Fast and Furious movies that led to his own spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, Emily Blunt, fresh off A Quiet Place Part II and having a mostly brilliant year in terms of performances does her best turn at being Rachel Weisz – and bizarrely English comedian Jack Whitehall, who seems intent on following the same career path laid down by James Corden.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie Is Unstreamable

Curate your own film journey! 140,000+ choices await your eyes at our pickup window or by mail!. Unstreamable is a column that finds films and TV shows you can't watch on major streaming services in the United States.*. Sponsored. Soak in Seattle this Summer with PayByPhone & WIN a unique...
MoviesCleveland Scene

BLACKPINK THE MOVIE

The girl group beloved by the world, ‘BLACKPINK’ celebrates the 5th anniversary of their debut with the release of BLACKPINK THE MOVIE, it is also a special gift for ‘BLINKs’ - BLACKPINK’s beloved fandom - to revisit old memories and enjoy the passionate performances in the festive spirit. BLACKPINK -...
MoviesSioux City Journal

New Movies

'THE SUICIDE SQUAD' (Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity) Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
Photographyinsideofknoxville.com

Making Movies, Making Murals

I recently had the opportunity (thanks to Scott West) to chat with Matt Shapira, film director, writer, and producer, as well as worldwide elephant muralist. Matt, best known as director of the 2020 movie The Swing of Things, a romantic comedy starring Luke Wilson, Adelaide Kane, and Carolyn Hennessy, was in town to direct his latest effort, Nothing’s Impossible. While here, he donated one of his elephant murals to the Bernadette’s rooftop, which is where I caught him in the act.
TV ShowsCapital Journal

Millard at the Movies

For this week’s Millard at the Movies installment, I wanted to do something a little different. Every night when I’m scrolling through my streaming apps, I see tv shows and documentaries that I hadn’t seen before. Therefore, this week’s reviews will include “The Suicide Squad,” “Love is Blind: After the Alter,” and “WeWork: Or the Making of a $47 Billion Unicorn.” As always, mild spoilers ahead.
MoviesSD Entertainer Magazine

Movie Review: Old

Love him or hate him, M. Night Shyamalan is back. The controversial filmmaker who thrives on sinister twists returns with a high concept mystery, rapidly aging people at a beach vacation. One year older in a half hour; 48 years in one day! Imagine starting off the day as a child and turning middle-aged the next day, speeding through life and being robbed of the intellectual, emotional and mental development of a human being, and a lifetime of milestone life events.
Moviesgtgazette.com

A movie at HartSong?

The beautiful HartSong Ranch Animal Sanctuary is the location for filming some of the scenes from the movie project entitled “They Don’t Cast Shadows.” The movie is based on a book of the same title by Bob Leone, who has a residence in Auburn Lake Trails, and lives in Concord.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Naruto Movies, Ranked

Naruto is an example of one of the most successful anime of all time. With its run-of-back-to-back series a plethora of games, films, and other entertainment to go along, this franchise is beloved by many. For those who have only seen the series, there are plenty of new adventures to...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Saturday movies

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 2 p.m. Suicide Squad (R) — 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10. Black Widow (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:45, 7:10, 10:20. Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 11:20, 12:45, 1:15, 2:25, 3:05, 3:50, 4:20, 5:30, 7, 7:25, 8:40, 9:20, 10:10, 10:30. Jungle Cruise 3D (PG-13) — noon, 6:15.
Moviessmilepolitely.com

The last movie on the Quad is this Thursday

As we slide into the last month of summer, don't miss the last Quad movie, happening this Thursday at 9 p.m. The August 5th screening will be Godzilla vs. Kong. If you want to do a little snacking while you view — and who doesn't — you can pick up some treats at the Quad Shop in the Illini Union. They will have popcorn for just $2-3, as well as king sized candy bars and theater sized candy for around $2 or less.
Video Gamesapppicker.com

Movies & Actors

In this game you are given caricatures of actors and movie posters without the movie name. This is all you're given as your clues so it's up to you to put your memory to the test. This game is very easy to understand and play and really it can be played by pretty much any age group.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Friday movies

Free Guy (PG-13) - 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30. Respect (PG-13) - 11:55, 3:05, 6:15, 9:25. Black Widow (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:45, 7:10, 10:20. Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 11:50, 2:25, 5, 7:40, 10:20. Free Guy (PG-13) - 11:20, noon, 1, 2:10, 3, 4, 5:15, 6, 7, 8:15, 9, 10. Jungle...

