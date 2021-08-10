Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Grain storage lessons learned

beef2live.com
 6 days ago

Growers who profited from the huge rally in 2020 crop corn and soybeans after harvest likely are laughing all the way to the bank as they get ready to fire up their combines this fall. But even those who rolled the dice and won should take time to perform a postmortem on their storage strategies to make sure they understand the lessons from this historic year.

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Strike Price#Soybeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains, lingers near 8-1/2-year high on supply woes

CANBERRA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Monday, as concerns over global supplies amid unfavourable weather in major grain producers kept prices at their highest in more than eight years. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade...
AgricultureFergus Falls Daily Journal

Food security lessons learned from the pandemic?

On July 9, the White House released an ambitious executive order to increase competition in many sectors of the American economy. I, like many other agricultural producers, was quite happy to see agriculture as one of the sectors put under a microscope. The executive order on promoting competition in the...
AgricultureLa Grande Observer

Cattle inventory numbers declining

SALEM — USDA’s mid-year cattle inventory and cattle on feed reports were both bullish for cattle producers, showing year-over-year declines in cattle numbers. Total inventory of all U.S. beef and dairy cattle on July 1 was down 1.3% to 100.9 million head. The number of cattle being fed for slaughter in large feedlots was also down 1.3% to 11.3 million.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits new highs as USDA stokes world supply worries

* Paris wheat at new contract highs, CBOT wheat at new 3-month top * USDA's steep world supply cuts fuelled rally in wheat market * Corn, soybeans firm as USDA cuts yields, lower demand weighs (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended gains on Friday, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to world supply in a U.S. government report fuelled concern about dwindling availability in major export zones. Corn and soybeans edged up as investors set assessed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's sharper than expected reductions to U.S. yields against the agency's lower demand projections. In its widely followed monthly crop outlook on Thursday, the USDA surprised the market by slashing projected world wheat supplies, notably due to a combined 20 million tonne cut to expected production in Russia and Canada. The USDA also reduced its estimate of U.S. production to a 19-year low due to adverse weather. "The market found a new factor of tension with the strong cuts to production in the main exporting countries," consultancy Agritel said of the USDA report. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.4% at $7.64-1/4 a bushel by 1111 GMT, near an earlier three-month peak. Euronext futures showed sharper gains, drawing additional strength from weak milling quality in a rain-hit French harvest. December wheat on Euronext was up 2.7% at a new life of contract high of 255.50 euros ($300.16) a tonne. Grain group Soufflet said on Thursday only about a third of soft wheat it has collected so far in France was meeting a key milling standard. CBOT corn was up 0.2% at $574.50 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.9% to $13.53-1/2 a bushel. Corn had rallied on Thursday on the USDA's reduced forecast for U.S. yields, although as in soybeans the USDA trimmed demand projections. The export outlook for U.S. soybeans has been clouded by signs of slowing Chinese demand. However, analysts still see global supplies remaining relatively tight. "Modest demand rationing - especially in soy - may deliver a softer landing for G&O (grains and oilseeds) supplies, but it will be tough to materially raise carry-out (stocks) over the next year or two, raising prices risks for consumers across the board," Rabobank said in a note. Prices at 1111 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 764.25 10.75 1.43 640.50 19.32 CBOT corn 574.50 1.25 0.22 484.00 18.70 CBOT soy 1353.50 12.50 0.93 1311.00 3.24 Paris wheat Dec 255.00 6.25 2.51 192.50 32.47 Paris maize Nov 223.25 1.50 0.68 219.00 1.94 Paris rape Nov 563.50 8.00 1.44 418.25 34.73 WTI crude oil 68.92 -0.17 -0.25 48.52 42.04 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 0.19 1.2100 -2.90 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8512 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Cover Crops Are Viable Option for Livestock Supplemental Feed

Cover Crops Are Viable Option for Livestock Supplemental Feed. Producers who want to use the cover crops they planted last fall as supplemental feed for their livestock may want to may want to harvest these crops quickly before the plants get too mature and the feed quality declines, says a forage expert from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.
Agriculturevanceairscoop.com

Grains spike on surprise USDA cuts

Howdy market watchers. Thursday’s USDA report was indeed the catalyst for grains as I wrote last week. In fact, there wasn’t much at all going on until the fireworks from the monthly World Supply, Demand and Crop Production reports were released. In a surprise move, the USDA lowered U.S. average...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Sugarbeet Production By Hour

The United States produced 67.2 billion pounds of sugarbeets in 2020. Growers in the 11 major sugarbeet-producing States planted 1.16 million acres, up 3 percent from the 2019 revised area. Harvested area, at 1.14 million acres, was up 17 percent from the previous year. Estimated yield, at 29.4 tons per acre, was up 0.2 ton from last year.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

Corn Export Sales Jump While Wheat Sales Decline

The USDA says corn sales for the 2020-2021 marketing year that ends on August 31 jumped while wheat sales declined. Sales of corn for offshore delivery totaled 377,600 metric tons in the seven days ending on August 5. That’s up noticeably from the previous week and the prior four-week average. Mexico was the big buyer at 144,500 metric tons, followed by Japan and Venezuela. The total would have been higher, but an unknown country canceled cargoes totaling 76,800 metric tons.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat prices jump after steep cuts to USDA forecast

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose sharply last week, tracking price growth in Chicago and Paris on worries over global supply, analysts said on Monday. The concerns were inflated after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop last week, citing poor weather in producers including Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in August was $287 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $20 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded an $18 rise to $286 a tonne, adding that barley was up $12 at $245. "It was a perfect storm," said IKAR head Dmitry Rylko. "The most recent USDA report caused a sharp rise in international wheat values, including Russia's." The USDA cut its estimate for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 12.5 million tonnes to 72.5 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 14,350 roubles/t +900 rbls class wheat, ($195.49) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,825 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic 94,325 rbls/t +2,000 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,245/t +$15 oil (IKAR) - soybeans 49,400 rbls/t +2,000 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $584.5/t +$10.5 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4050 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Iowa Statektvo.com

USDA's latest Iowa prediction calls for 2.44 billion bushels of corn to be produced

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.44 billion bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 193.0 bushels per acre, up 15.0 bushels from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 13.1 million acres. An estimated 12.7 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.
Agricultureomahanews.net

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures rise on bullish reports

CHICAGO, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- CBOT agricultural futures settled higher in the week following bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) August Crop Report and the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate (WASDE) report. Chicago-based research company AgResource's long-term view stays bullish. CBOT corn futures ended sharply higher as the U.S....
Agricultureagfax.com

Rice Market Update: Prices Firm as Harvest Increases Daily

The Iraq business has been dominating the news recently, as there have been multiple rumors and confirmed purchases over the past six weeks. Below is a review of what’s been tallied up at this point, as there has been a substantial amount of rice purchased from the U.S., Uruguay, and most recently Thailand. See table below:
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Drought scorches U.S. corn, soy, and wheat crops

U.S. farmers will reap two of their largest-ever corn and soybean crops, the first step to assuring an abundant food supply, the government said on Thursday, despite drought damage in the northern Plains and upper Midwest. The wheat crop, meanwhile, will be the smallest in 19 years due to drought.
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Consider alternatives for harvesting drought-stressed corn as forage

Drought conditions across North Dakota have created major issues for livestock and crop producers. Many are facing poor grazing conditions, reduced hay production, limited stored forages and anticipated poor grain yields. Producers have begun harvesting corn for forage instead of grain. Drought-stressed corn will vary in forage quality based on...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: A Battle of the Wills for Cash Cattle

The livestock complex was able to disconnect from the grain markets Thursday. Feeder cattle were in the direct line of fire due to the bullishness of the WASDE report, but yet were able to close higher in some contracts. Hogs were able to hold as packers were more aggressive. Cattle:...
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Corn Bean Cotton Numbers Higher Winter Wheat Down

A rise in corn and soybean production, significant increases in cotton production and a drop in winter wheat forecasts. Those are just a few of the takeaways from the August USDA Crop Production Report. Rod Bain breaks down the numbers. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag...
Agriculturepnwag.net

CattleFax Forecasts Record Beef Demand; Prospects for Tighter Supplies

The beef cattle industry is bouncing back from the pandemic, and continued progress is expected in 2022. Beef prices are near record high, and consumer and wholesale beef demand are both at 30-year highs as the U.S. and global economy recover. While drought remains a significant concern, CattleFax said strong demand, combined with higher cattle prices, signal an optimistic future for the beef industry.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat Challenges Contract Highs; Soybeans Advance

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 1/4 cent, November soybeans are up 9 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 5 1/4 cents higher. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are higher with European markets mostly higher and Asian markets lower. The bond market is lower. Weather in the Plains and Midwest remains mostly active over the next few days, with some rains falling in Kansas, southern Nebraska and Missouri early Friday. Thursday’s USDA and WASDE report was bullish for corn and wheat production and stocks. The expanding cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant remains a concern for demand, with crude oil again lower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy