Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Guardian view on record A-level results: a triumph over adversity | Editorial

By Editorial
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XPHM_0bNY9Jw000
Students wave their A-level exam results Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

For teenagers who began A-level courses in September 2019, the last 18 months have been an educational ordeal. Schools in England were let down by a government that failed to develop an adequate plan B when classrooms closed. An estimated third of learning time has been lost to the pandemic. Remote lessons exposed damaging inequalities in domestic circumstances, and the quality of provision was patchy. The suspension of formal exams plunged schools into uncharted territory which was hopelessly navigated by the education secretary, Gavin Williamson.

In that dismal context, Tuesday’s outstanding set of A-level results represents an unalloyed triumph. Those in Wales and Northern Ireland were equally impressive. A cohort which has experienced a level of disruption unprecedented since the second world war has emerged with its hopes and dreams intact. A record-breaking 44.3% of entries in England were awarded A* or A in teacher-assessed grades overseen by examination boards. Almost 250,000 18-year-olds have been accepted on to degree courses in the UK, up 17% from last year. Although the country is not out of the Covid woods yet, there are legitimate grounds for these students to believe that their post-pandemic future starts here.

The use of teacher assessment meant that the buildup to results day was dominated by the theme of grade inflation. In the end, grades did go up again but by less than the jump between 2019 and 2020. Given the unique circumstances, this discussion was always a red herring. The Joint Council for Qualifications, representing the examination boards, was satisfied that the grades were supported by the quality of the students’ work. After the pressures placed on teachers and students over the past year and a half, this is a remarkable achievement that should be celebrated. Crucially, ministers must start planning now to ensure that the class of 2022, which has also endured a year of disruption, does not become the victim of an unjust drive to push down grades next summer.

The results do throw up areas of legitimate concern. The attainment gap for students on free school meals and in areas of high deprivation has widened , as has that for black candidates. More generally, the pandemic has deepened pre-existing educational inequalities. The government’s refusal in June to properly fund a recovery package for English schools, leading to the resignation of former catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins, urgently needs to be revisited. Meanwhile, the gap between private and state school attainment remains a testament to the power of money to influence outcomes in our education system.

In the autumn, booming numbers of undergraduates will pose a challenge for some universities in terms of space and staffing levels, and ensuring basic Covid precautions. Students will rightly demand a far fuller experience than has been possible during Covid, and a significant return to in-person teaching. The government should take these factors into account when it publishes its green paper on the future funding of higher education, expected next month. The Treasury is reportedly determined to significantly reduce costs, but to do so in the current context would be rash in the extreme. As a generation attempts to make up for time lost to Covid and forge its future, universities need supporting, not undermining. Having got through the chaos and isolation of the last two years, that is the least that this supremely resilient cohort of pupils deserves.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#Uk#Covid#English#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

UN ‘gravely concerned’ by reports of mass rape in DRC

The UN has raised the alarm over widespread, systematic sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), saying there have been reports of armed groups carrying out mass rape. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN refugee agency, said its staff had heard horrific testimonies...
Relationship AdviceThe Guardian

Blind date: ‘I had to attack my oyster with a knife’

To be honest, I had wanted to go to the restaurant for a while, so at the very least, great food. Also, a nice evening with good conversation. Izzy was lovely and down to earth, confident but not overpowering, and easy to talk to. I was a bit nervous but she made me feel at ease, or maybe it was the wine?
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Three-quarters of UK adults fully jabbed and relief at record A-level results

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The number of UK adults who have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine has passed 75% of the population, just over eight months after the rollout began. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed it as a "huge national achievement", but Oxford Vaccine scientist Prof Sir Andrew Pollard warned that reaching herd immunity with the highly contagious Delta variant is "not a possibility". He also criticised UK plans to give the most vulnerable groups a third jab as a booster, saying with so much of the world unvaccinated, doses needed to go "where they can have the greatest impact".
EducationBBC

How A Level and GCSE results are calculated

Education editor Branwen Jeffreys explains how grades are calculated and how you can appeal. Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their A-level results on 10 August, the same day that Scottish Highers results are released. Because of the pandemic, grades have been determined by teachers' estimates, rather...
BusinessBBC

High grades expected as A-level results revealed

Hundreds of thousands of young people are set to receive their exam results - with high A-level grades expected in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Vocational BTec results are also out on Tuesday - and, in Scotland, Higher and National results will be issued. This is the second year of...
EducationChemistry World

Exam season starts with A-levels and Scottish results

In another school year disrupted by COVID-19, hundreds of thousands of students in England, Northern Ireland and Wales have received their A-level results today, with applied qualification results also being released this week, while students in Scotland have received their results for Nationals, Highers and Advanced Highers. Our director of...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

Russell Group universities defy Gavin Williamson's order to stop Zoom classes despite calls for a return to lecture theatres - as they offer NO clearing places for first time after record A-level results

Some of Britain's leading universities have revealed they'll continue teaching classes on Zoom despite Education Secretary Gavin Williamson calling for online lessons to end. Of the 24 institutions that make up the elite Russell Group, 20 confirmed that some undergraduate teaching will continue to be online. Meanwhile, institutions including Russell...
WorldBBC

Q&A: A-level results day in Northern Ireland

It's results week, with thousands of pupils in Northern Ireland due to find out how they have fared in their A-levels, AS-levels, BTecs and GCSEs. Pupils are set to receive the results of their A and AS-levels on Tuesday and GCSEs on Thursday. Students taking BTecs will also receive their...
EducationBBC

A-Level results: Hackney twins secure Oxbridge places

Twin brothers from east London have gained places at Oxford and Cambridge universities after achieving top A-level grades. Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye managed a combined six A*s and one A at Hackney's Mossbourne Community Academy. Emmanuel will now study English literature at Oxford University, while Ebenezer will read Spanish and...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Now for GCSEs: Students share their nerves as they prepare to collect their teacher-assessed results tomorrow amid grade inflation row after record-breaking A-levels

GCSE pupils across the country have been sharing their nerves ahead of their results day tomorrow, amid a furious row over grade inflation after record-breaking A-level results. Thousands of terrified teenagers are waiting in anticipation for their teacher-assessed grades tomorrow, which were reintroduced in January after exams were cancelled across...
EducationBBC

GCSE results 2021: Record passes and top grades

GCSE students have received another set of record grades, in the second year of Covid disruption to exams in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Top grades (7/As and above) rose to 28.9% from 26.2% last year, while grades 4/Cs and above - seen as passes - rose to 77.1% up from 76.3%.
EducationBBC

GCSES 2021: Higher results expected after exams axed

Hundreds of thousands of pupils are finding out their GCSE results, amid predictions of another spike in grades after exams were cancelled. Pupils will receive their grades in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, in a second year of exams disrupted by the pandemic. It follows a leap in top grades...

Comments / 0

Community Policy