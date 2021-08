Yesterday, Niantic announced the arrival of Zacian and Zamazenta for Ultra Unlock Part Three in Pokémon GO. This arrival of Galarian Legendaries, as well as the addition of Galarian species Wooloo, Skwovet, and Falinks, came as a huge shock to the game's community. As soon as the announcement came out, the memes followed. "Alola be like: Am I a joke to you?" It wasn't just memes, though. A large portion of the fan base as well as actual content creators believe that this event confirms that Niantic is "skipping" Generation Seven and the Alola region to focus on Generation Eight and Galar. However, there is already information to the contrary. Pokémon GO is not skipping the Alola region, and here's why.