Raise for teachers, support personnel in Louisiana district
CENTRAL, La. (AP) — Teachers and support personnel in a Louisiana school district are in line to get a pay raise. The Central Community School System's board on Monday unanimously approved pay increases for its employees. Certified teachers will get $2,000 more this year — $800 from the state, plus $1,200 from the local district — and support personnel will receive $1,000 more this year — $400 from the state, plus $600 from the local district.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0