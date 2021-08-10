South Carolina's Carlins Platel credits former teammate, future Pro Bowler for preparing him for SEC
Assumption transfer Carlins Platel has arrived at South Carolina with some promising upside. The Division II graduate transfer, who is 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, will play in the defensive secondary and has some position flexibility after he had 7 career interceptions at Assumption. Platel spoke with the media about how one of his former teammates Deonte Harris helped prepare him for the move to the SEC.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
