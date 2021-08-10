Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Pro Farmer Crop Tour next week

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 29th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour next week, August 15-19, 2021. The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention of the industry and...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern States#Soybean#Pro Farmer Editor#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agricultureocj.com

Virtual Crop Tour by county: 2021 soybeans

Adams county soybeans resulted in very good condition overall with little signs of weather-related stress. Disease pressure was low. There were some Japanese beetles feeding on foliage. The estimated yield was around 60+ bushels per acre. Ashtabula County. This field of soybeans were some of the earliest planted in Astabula...
Agriculturekiow.com

Cover Crop App Available to Area Farmers

The non-profit group Practical Farmers of Iowa is launching a new smartphone application designed to make it easy for farmers to make decisions about cover crops in time for fall planting. Sarah Carlson, P-F-I’s strategic initiatives director, says the free app, called Find Cover Crops, aims to be a helpful resource and a time-saver.
Agriculturepennbizreport.com

Farmers invited to apply for specialty crop grants

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently opened up the proposal period for this year’s Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grants. A total of $460,000 will be awarded. “These grants fund projects that seed our future growth,” Redding said. “Hemp — particularly fiber varieties — holds tremendous promise for solving some of our toughest challenges tackling climate change and conserving and renewing our soil and water. Hardwoods are another key crop for storing carbon and supplying sustainable building materials. Hops and other brewing grains are crucial ingredients in Pennsylvania’s craft brewing industry which leads the nation in sales. These PA Farm Bill grants are strategic investments in Pennsylvania’s future.”
Ohio Stateocj.com

Ohio Crop Tour North summary

It is said that “rain makes grain”, and that was the take away from the northern leg of the 2021 Ohio Crops Tour sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off. Those farms that have had sufficient rainfall early-on looked very promising, and have the potential for excellent yields with some timely rain to finish it out. Those fields that were lacking rain as of late, are in need of some moisture to relieve the stress and help the crop finish out with the potential that is left. July rains help the corn during the critical periods of pollination and grain fill. Timely August rains can literally translate to millions of dollars of revenue for the Ohio soybean crop.
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

New app from Practical Farmers of Iowa helps with cover crops

The nonprofit group Practical Farmers of Iowa is launching a new smartphone application designed to make it easy for farmers to make decisions about cover crops in time for fall planting. Sarah Carlson, PFI’s strategic initiatives director, says the free app, called Find Cover Crops, aims to be a helpful...
AgricultureNewswise

Farmers Reap Rewards of Using Cover Crops

Newswise — The longer farmers use cover crops, the more likely they are to see the benefits and to use the conservation practice on a higher percentage of their farmland, according to a survey of eastern South Dakota producers. Cover crops, which are planted after harvesting the cash crop, help...
Carrington, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

Carrington Row Crop Tour

CARRRINGTON - Farmers, crop advisers and agricultural industry representatives will have an opportunity to view field research trials and receive production recommendations on corn, soybeans and dry edible beans during a row crop tour on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC). This field...
Great Falls, MTKULR8

Farmers worry for the future of crops and cattle with drought

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - There is no denying this is one of the driest summers Montana has faced in a long time. And the agriculture community is taking a pretty big hit from it. Unfortunately, this drought will affect Montana longer than the summer. As we move forward, it's going to impact towns like Great Falls, since many of the businesses depend on farmers and ranchers to provide products and buy.
Utica, NYcnyhomepage.com

Extra wet July damages local farmers crops

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – A wet rainy summer might be disappointing to some but it can be detrimental to local farmers and their crops. “We have 30-40% damage, out there in the field,” Joe Juliano of Juliano Farms said. Juliano is one of the lucky ones. Despite the large amount...
Lamberton, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Crop Pest Management plot tour is Aug. 10

LAMBERTON — The University of Minnesota Southwest Research and Outreach Center will host a Crop Pest Management Plot Tour from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10, at its site in rural Lamberton. This tour of research and demonstration plots will feature Extension entomologist Ken Ostlie discussing corn rootworm management and...
Agriculturewrul.com

Annual Crop Tour Scheduled

The 24th annual White County Crop Tour will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Individuals are invited for breakfast refreshments the morning of the program starting at 7:00 a.m. in the basement meeting room of the Farm Bureau Building in Carmi. Teams will depart beginning at 7:30 a.m. Participants...
Oskaloosa, KSsabethaherald.com

Fall crops tour

It’s almost August and time for the annual Meadowlark Extension District Fall Plot Tour. This year, instead of a look at area plots, we’ll meet at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 19, at the Colonial Acres Event Center (8998 US Highway 59 in Oskaloosa) for a welcome and refreshments courtesy of Taylor Insurance Services.
Grocery & SupermaketUSDA.gov (press release)

Celebrating National Farmers Market Week

The first week of August, farmers markets across the nation celebrate National Farmers Market Week, highlighting their role in supporting healthy communities, food systems and stimulating local economies. Throughout the pandemic, farmers markets and USDA partners worked hard to remain safe, accessible outlets for healthy food, as well as a...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Preparing the next generation of beginning and aspiring farmers

Preparing the next generation of beginning and aspiring farmers. Rich Woodbridge is the agriculture business management educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Niagara County. He developed and runs the Beginning Farmer Training Program, now entering its third year. What kind of education or experience has prepared you for running the...
Ohio Stateocj.com

2021 Ohio Crop Tour recap

We have been crop touring all week and the final results are in! For the in-person leg of the 2021 Ohio Crop Tour we had one group collect samples in 12 counties in northern Ohio and another group collect samples in southern Ohio. In addition, we had nearly 60 entries from around the state in our Virtual Crop Tour for corn and soybeans. Many of these samples were provided with cooperation from Ohio State University Extension educators.
Iowa Statevoiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa crop conditions decline slightly on the week

Iowa crop conditions declined slightly on the week. The latest USDA crop report says corn rated good to excellent went from 62 to 61 percent, and soybeans also saw a one percent decline on the week and are now 60 percent good to excellent. Crop development remains ahead of normal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy