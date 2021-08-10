State of the River Dragons: GM Martz says season met expectations

ALTON — Starting a new chapter in his life with a brand-new franchise, Dallas Martz had to start from scratch and knew the climb wouldn’t be an easy one. “Looking at that blank sheet of paper on Sept. 1 last fall thinking, ‘Well, I’ve got this new job, I’ve got this new opportunity,’ and there wasn’t really any corporate sponsorships at that point, there weren’t any players at that point,” the Alton River Dragons general manager said.“We didn’t have our coaching staff at that point. That was probably the biggest challenge, but like anything else, you just get that ball rolling a little bit even in the difficulties of COVID and everything. We got it rolling slowly and then we got it going a little bit faster.