You Can Apply for Netflix Reality Shows on Its New Casting Website

By Quinci LeGardye
Marie Claire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever binged the newest Netflix reality show as soon as it dropped, or took to Twitter to demand a new season of Love is Blind as soon as the first season ended, then you may have more reality episodes than you can handle. The streaming giant announced renewals for several of its reality shows Monday, and also revealed a new website to handle casting for all its reality shows, for everyone who's been telling all their friends that they could win The Circle (guilty here).

