Unadilla, NY

Hallowed Grounds of Central New York’s Unadilla MX Welcome Anticipated Return of Pro Motocross Championship

binghamtonhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 2021) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, will make its highly anticipated return to Central New York and the hallowed grounds of Unadilla MX on Saturday, August 14, for the 35th running of the Circle K Unadilla National. Arguably no track in American motocross has carried more significance to the sport’s history in this country than the famed hills of the Unadilla Valley, as Unadilla MX remains the lone active venue of the championship that was a part of the inaugural Pro Motocross season in 1972. As a result, the eighth stop on the 2021 season has fans throughout Central New York and beyond brimming with excitement as the return to Unadilla will also signify the welcome return of spectators.

