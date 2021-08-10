MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for Treating Neuroinflammatory and Neurodegenerative Diseases
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,085,047 titled "Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for the Treatment of Substance Addiction and Other Disorders."
