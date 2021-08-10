Cancel
Immigration

400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by conflict, EU says

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 400,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by the ongoing conflict with the Taliban, and many are seeking asylum in Iran, the EU has warned. A senior EU official has told Brussels media on Tuesday that it is estimated about 400,000 Afghans have been displaced as a result of a surge in conflict within the war-torn country. The official also said that over the last 10 days, there has been an influx of Afghan immigrants fleeing to Iran.

POTUSAOL Corp

Former Ambassador to Afghanistan blames Taliban surge on Trump 'delegitimizing' Afghan government

Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, where he blamed former President Trump for the Taliban’s recent surge in the country. Trump had planned to meet with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in 2019. After the meeting was canceled, a U.S. representative for Afghanistan met with Taliban leaders in Qatar in February of 2020, where both sides signed a peace agreement. It’s at that meeting that Crocker believes the current situation in Afghanistan was born. Not only were there no representatives from the Afghan government present at the meeting, but Afghanistan was asked to make certain concessions to the Taliban.
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

60 Taliban terrorists killedin Afghan air force airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): At least 60 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Dihdadi district of the country's Balkh province, informed the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense on Saturday. "60 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by AAF in Dihdadi district...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Update: Afghan president vows to prevent instability in country

KABUL, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Saturday vowed to prevent instability in his war-battered country amid the intensified fighting and Taliban's advance towards major cities. "It is a matter of pride that the security and defense forces of Afghanistan have defended the country and ensuring...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Embassies close, diplomats evacuated as Taliban advances on Kabul

As Taliban fighters edged ever closer to Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, a slew of foreign embassies continued to remove their diplomats from the country. "We have decided to temporarily close our embassy in Kabul," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told a news conference Friday. He added that the evacuation would be closely coordinated with Norway, which shared their compound and had also decided to remove its staff.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan would never be in 'dire situation' if Pak has n

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): Afghanistan would never be in such a "dire situation" if Pakistan had not taken the decision to support, co-opt and control the Taliban, said a US-based scholar Michael Rubin, as the terror group races to take control of entire Afghanistan by force. Calling for sanctions...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

New report documents complicity of Pak, Afghan in China

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): A US-based research and advocacy group has released a new report documenting the complicity of Pakistan and Afghanistan in China's transnational repression of Uyghurs. A report by Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) and the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs (Oxus), discerns different methods used...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban advance fuel humanitarian crisis, 400,000 displaced

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): Amid Taliban advances in Afghanistan post US drawdown, 400,000 people have been displaced unfolding humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that about 400,000 people have been displaced in the country, including 120,000 who have fled to the capital Kabul, reported NHK World.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Won't allow imposed war to bring further killings,' Ghani

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday reassured citizens that his government will prevent further violence and displacement of the people and ensure that stability is maintained. "Under the current situation, remobilizing the Afghan security and defence forces is our top priority," TOLO News quoted President...
Posted by
The Hill

UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive in Afghanistan

The U.N. secretary-general said on Friday that Afghanistan is “spinning out of control” and urged the Taliban, which is capturing huge swaths of territory, to halt its offensive so they could “negotiate in good faith.”. “The message from the international community to those on the warpath must be clear: seizing...
Worldkdal610.com

U.N. Security Council discussing condemnation of Taliban

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn Taliban attacks on cities and towns causing high civilian casualties and threaten sanctions for abuses and acts that risk Afghanistan’s peace and stability, diplomats said on Thursday. The formal statement, drafted by Estonia and...
Politics104.1 WIKY

EU foreign policy chief urges Afghan government to work with Taliban

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Afghan government should engage with the Taliban to reach an inclusive settlement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday as the militant group made rapid gains amid spiralling violence and worries of a refugee crisis. “We encourage the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to settle...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Myanmar coup: EU calls for immediate release of detained pe

Brussels [Belgium], August 14 (ANI): The European Union on Friday said violence in Myanmar "must stop" and called for the immediate release of all those detained following the February 1 coup. During a phone call with ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar, Erywan Yusof, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said...
Immigrationkfgo.com

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

(Reuters) – The number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled this year, EU border agency Frontex said on Thursday, with the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan. Frontex said 22,600 migrants were detected illegally entering the EU via the Western Balkan...
Immigration101 WIXX

EU countries at odds on migrant returns as Afghan conflict grows

ATHENS/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The European Union is no position to deal with a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis and must try to keep people from fleeing conflict in Afghanistan, Greece said on Wednesday, as unity between EU member states over deportations crumbled. Greece, which last week co-signed a letter...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban offensive: 244,000 people internally displaced

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 10 (ANI): Afghanistan is witnessing a huge rise in internally displaced people (IDPs) due to the Taliban offensive, post the withdrawal of foreign troops. According to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least 244,000 people were internally displaced since...

