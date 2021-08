Mysterious strands of DNA that seemingly assimilate genes from many different organisms in their surrounding environment have been discovered in a Californian backyard. Scientists have named these elements "Borgs", and their discovery could help us not just understand the evolution of microorganisms, but their interactions within their ecosystems, and their role in the broader environment. According to geomicrobiologist Jill Banfield from the University of California, Berkeley, Borgs could make for a tremendously significant discovery. "I haven't been this excited about a discovery since CRISPR," she said on Twitter. "We found something enigmatic that, like CRISPR, is associated with microbial genomes." A paper describing the...