The NFL announced last week that it would be cracking down on taunting during games. But one application of the new enforcement rules has the NFL world absolutely fuming. During today’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, Colts running Benny LeMay broke off an impressive 14-yard run, dragging several Panthers defenders with him. But as he got up from his run, he flexed his arms a bit in front of a Panthers defender. That didn’t sit well with the referee.