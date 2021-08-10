The Wright Style closes Grapevine store, will remain online

Walmart Neighborhood Markets located in Lewisville and Flower Mound have recently completed renovations and will celebrate the new features with a reopening Aug. 13. The store at 2800 Flower Mound Road in Flower Mound received updated signage throughout the store as well as an updated bakery. The store at 1515 Justin Road in Lewisville also saw updated signage added throughout the store as well as expanded bakery and deli departments. Upgrades have also been made to the touchless payment app and online grocery pickup service at those locations, store officials said. 972-538-0355 (Flower Mound), 972-966-6215 (Lewisville). www.walmart.com.