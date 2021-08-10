Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Joyer Releases "Cranky Boy"

Posted by 
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick & Shane Sullivan had this to say about the single/upcoming LP: “'Cranky Boy' comes from the silly frustrations and conflicts that arise with people you’re close with for a long time that don’t usually mean anything and blow over almost immediately. Both of us studied film in school so our music has always been really inspired by movies we love. During the time that we were working on 'Cranky Boy' we we’re both really sucked into simple slice of life movies, like Good Morning by Ozu and Where is My Friends House by Kiarostami where the conflicts are really small and ultimately make you feel good after watching them. This also kind of plays into our music video which we tried to instill a home movie type feel and display the idea of a collection of moments collaged together.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

251
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Tarkovsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Movies#Art#Live Music#Nick Shane Sullivan#My Friends House#Perfect Gray#The Deli Magazine#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicStereogum

Alien Boy – “Dear Nora”

Alien Boy are a couple weeks away from releasing their new album, Don’t Know What I Am. We’ve heard two tracks already, “Nothing’s Enough” and “The Way I Feel,” and today the Portland band is back with “Dear Nora,” a new single named after the great Katy Davidson-led project, which also got its start in Portland. It’s a pounding rush of adrenaline and youthful love. Here’s Sonia Weber on the song:
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Gryffin releases ‘New Blood’ with Boy Matthews

LA-based artist/producer Gryffin releases a new single entitled “New Blood” with buzzing singer and songwriter Boy Matthews [Duke Dumont, Hayden James, Riton, Oliver Heldens]. Released via Darkroom/Interscope Records, the track seamlessly integrates show-stopping falsetto vocals with unpredictable and undeniable production, fusing dance floor bliss and pop energy. The track arrives alongside accompanying lyric video.
Rock MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

The Raven Age Releases "As The World Stood Still"

English melodic metal band The Raven Age have shared their newest single “As The World Stood Still” via Explore1 Music Group/EX1 Records. The track, a derivative on “The Day The World Stood Still” from the band’s 2019 album Conspiracy, forgoes The Raven Age’s brazen bassline and drum kicks in favor of a stripped back acoustic backing. The song takes on a vulnerable new sound, showcasing a side of the metal band that isn’t often put on display. “As The World Stood Still” was released alongside an animated lyric video.
Musictheprp.com

Mastiff Debut “Repulse” Music Video

Mastiff‘s “Repulse” music video went up online today and is available for viewing below. The song is the second single to be shared by the band ahead of the September 10th release of their new album “Leave Me The Ashes Of The Earth“, due out on eOne Music. Addressing this...
Musictheprp.com

Cadaver Release “Feed The Pigs” Music Video Featuring Massacre’s Kam Lee

Cadaver have released a music video directed by Julio Mendoza for the song “Feed The Pigs” from their latest album, 2020’s “Edder & Bile“. Massacre vocalist Kam Lee guests on this track. Cadaver‘s multi-instrumentalist frontman Anders Odden commented:. “The first song Dirk Verbeuren and I wrote as we resurrected Cadaver...
MusicPunknews.org

Gully Boys release “Favorite Son”

Gully Boys have released a new song. The song is called "Favorite Son" and is off their upcoming EP of the same name due out September 10 via Get Better Records. Gully Boys released their EP Phony in 2019. Check out the song below.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Interview – Toronto Poor Boy

Canadian hip hop artist Toronto Poor Boy has unveiled his debut studio album, Until the End of Hurting Times. “Last year was definitely a year for reflection for a lot of people,” the Jamaican-born artist says, “and it gave me the ability to really put my thoughts and feelings into my lyrics.”
Musicflaunt.com

FLAUNT PREMIERE | RIDI UNVEILS “TOP GUY” OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

17-year-old recording artist Ridi bared her soul when she wrote and recorded her debut single “Top Guy”—and today she’s putting it out there for the world to see with the official video, premiering exclusively here on Flaunt. The irony is that the anti-hate-themed pop anthem, highlighting the struggles teenagers face...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Paura’, Italian Horror Sounds From CAM Sugar Archives, Announced

Paura, a new collection of previously unreleased rare Italian horror soundtracks remastered from the CAM Sugar archives, will be released on 1 October 2021. The spine-tingling compilation, which features 11 previously unreleased tracks, explores the many different faces of Italian horror cinema and their soundtracks, spanning the esoteric and supernatural features of the 1970s to the slasher and splatter films of the 1980s.
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

10 Most Dated Rock + Metal Videos

The music industry was given one hell of shake up with the arrival of MTV in 1981. Once everyone found out the biggest radio station in the world was the TV, the birth of the music video changed the game for the more photogenic rock stars out there. That’s not to say that all of them have aged particularly well.
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Dream Theater’s Epic Sci-Fi Video for Brand New Track “The Alien”

Grammy-nominated prog metal behemoths Dream Theater have released a captivating sci-fi themed music video made by digital artist Wayne Joyner to accompany their new track “The Alien”. Clocking in at a substantial 9:32 “The Alien” is the opening track from Dream Theater’s forthcoming A View From the Top of the World – the band’s 15th studio album.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.

Comments / 0

Community Policy