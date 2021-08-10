Cancel
Middle East

Iran Asks Iraq To Expel Iranian Rebels From Kurdistan Region

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran has asked Iraq to expel Iranian rebels from Iraqi Kurdistan or expect Tehran to take 'preventative measures,' against the armed groups. 'We call on the Iraqi government to take more serious action to expel these groups from Iraqi Kurdistan so that Iran does not have to take preventative measures against...these armed terrorists,' said Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's top national security body, the state news agency IRNA reported on August 10.

