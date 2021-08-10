EU Approves Dapagliflozin for Kidney Disease, Regardless of Diabetes
Dapagliflozin (Forxiga) has been approved for use in the European Union to treat adults with chronic kidney disease who do not have diabetes. It is the first agent from the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor class to receive this designation in Europe. The approval follows the approval of the drug by the US Food and Drug Administration in April (in the United States, its brand name is Farxiga).www.medscape.com
