There was no hello, there was no good morning, a group of men drinking tea and smoking at the entrance of Burj Barajneh camp just stood up and started talking to us: “I want out, there is absolutely nothing here, we have no jobs, there’s no electricity, it’s way too hot, we are not even able to sleep at night, water is running out. Just get us out of here”.In the camp’s snake-like alleyways, water drips into electricity wires chaotically tangled outside tiny windows. Every year, children die when they touch or step on wet wires. More than 67...