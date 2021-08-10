DraftKings and Tom Brady's Autograph launch NFT marketplace

Tom Brady continues to add to his illustrious NFL legacy, even when he's on a bum leg, i.e., a torn MCL. The five-time and currently reigning Super Bowl MVP is riding high after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy in roughly two decades, taking just one season to achieve that goal after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason. Brady's free agency decision in 2020 was one of the biggest headlines in the history of the sport, considering he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and constructed a first-ballot Hall of Fame caliber career with them -- setting the stage for an eventual return, but on the other sideline.