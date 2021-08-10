Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

DraftKings and Tom Brady's Autograph launch NFT marketplace

By Lucia Maffei
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NFTs are often described as the evolution of fine art collecting and can be an alternative to analog-only valuables such as artworks, trading cards and memorabilia.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
920
Followers
3K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Collecting#Fine Art#Memorabilia#American Football#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady gets warning from Patriots' Byron Cowart: 'We ain't welcoming him, he's like any opponent'

Tom Brady continues to add to his illustrious NFL legacy, even when he's on a bum leg, i.e., a torn MCL. The five-time and currently reigning Super Bowl MVP is riding high after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy in roughly two decades, taking just one season to achieve that goal after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason. Brady's free agency decision in 2020 was one of the biggest headlines in the history of the sport, considering he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and constructed a first-ballot Hall of Fame caliber career with them -- setting the stage for an eventual return, but on the other sideline.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLNBC Sports

Brady opens up about mystery team that passed on him

One NFL organization made the mistake of putting another chip on Tom Brady's shoulder when he hit free agency last year. The former New England Patriots quarterback first mentioned the mystery team last month on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that mother [expletive]?" Brady said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Telling Admission On His Time In Tampa Bay

Happy birthday, Tom Brady. The legendary NFL quarterback turns 44 years old today. Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, is coming off another Super Bowl win. He’ll go for championship No. 8 this fall. We’ve seen a looser Tom Brady since his arrival in Tampa Bay....
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julian Edelman Celebrates Tom Brady’s Birthday By Roasting Quarterback

There are few things Julian Edelman seems to love more than dunking on Tom Brady via social media. So, it’s only fitting that his gift for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s birthday was a nice roasting on the internet. The legendary signal-caller celebrates his 44th birthday Tuesday. Edelman, Brady’s longtime...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady to Attend Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Peyton Manning will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, and his former rival will be there to witness the special moment. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady will attend Manning's Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio this Sunday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will join Brady for the ceremony, as coached Manning when both were with the Indianapolis Colts.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: Patriots “Ceiling With Mac Jones Feel Really Low”

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in last night’s preseason game against the Washington Football Team. But Colin Cowherd saw enough to take a pretty bold stance on Jones’ NFL future. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, the FS1 host stated that he feels...
NFLleadertimes.com

Tom Brady’s knee feels fine, happy to be back to work

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A “long, arduous offseason’’ behind him, Tom Brady says his surgically repaired knee feels good and he’s happy to be back to work with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed recently that he played all of last season with a torn medial collateral ligament that required surgery shortly after the Bucs dominated […]
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Bucs Celebrated Tom Brady’s 44th Birthday On Tuesday

Tom Brady celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a padded practice in their indoor facility. How did the team mark the occasion?. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday the team didn’t do anything out of the ordinary:. “No, just a couple guys said,...
NFLdeseret.com

So Zach Wilson is exactly half Tom Brady’s age

NFL quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Tom Brady both celebrated birthdays on Tuesday, but as many on Twitter pointed out, the age difference is quite staggering. Brady turned 44 on Tuesday while Wilson turned 22, meaning of course that Brady is exactly twice as old as Wilson. Perhaps more jarring, Wilson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Tom Brady’s Birthday

Tom Brady celebrated a very special event on Tuesday: his 44th birthday. The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is now another year older, which only adds to the remarkable nature of his career in professional football. Fans and media members flocked to social media to wish Brady birthday wishes on...
NFLelitesportsny.com

Zach Wilson on sharing a birthday with Tom Brady: ‘It’s pretty dang cool’

Quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Tom Brady were both born Aug. 3. Of course, the latter’s age is double the former’s. Zach Wilson turned 22 years old Tuesday — the first of many non-monumental birthdays following the massive event that is your 21st. What’s interesting is that another active NFL quarterback...
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady launching weekly SiriusXM radio show ‘Let’s Go!’ with Larry Fitzgerald, Jim Gray

Tom Brady and Larry Fitzgerald are branching out, even as training camps have opened and the 2021 season beckons. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and star wide receiver will host “Let’s Go!” a weekly SiriusXM Radio show. They will join Jim Gray in discussing what’s going on in the NFL, including, naturally, the latest with Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fitzgerald’s Arizona Cardinals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy