FBI offer to release some Saudi files not enough, 9/11 families say

By Julian Borger in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
A flag and yellow rose are placed on an inscribed name of a veteran at the 9/11 Memorial during Veterans Day in New York City, New York U.S., November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Families of 9/11 victims say an FBI offer to release some documents from its investigation into the attack has not gone far enough, and are demanding a comprehensive declassification review of all relevant material, particularly on Saudi Arabia’s role.

The FBI offer on Monday followed a call by some victims’ families and first responders for Joe Biden to stay away from ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of the attack next month, if the president failed to honour a campaign pledge to lift the secrecy surrounding the multi-agency investigations.

Related: Former Saudi officials to be questioned about alleged links to 9/11 attackers

The families want information on who financed and supported the attacks, and are currently suing the Saudi Arabian government in a federal court in New York. As part of that case, three former Saudi officials were questioned in June by the plaintiffs’ lawyers about their links with two of the 9/11 hijackers, Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi, who spent several months in southern California before the attack. Their testimony cannot be shared with the families under secrecy rules.

In a letter in the court on Monday, the Biden administration said the FBI had recently closed part of the investigation and was reviewing classified documents and evidence to determine whether more can be disclosed.

“The FBI has decided to review its prior privilege assertions to identify additional information appropriate for disclosure,” the letter said. “The FBI will disclose such information on a rolling basis as expeditiously as possible.”

Biden said he backed the move and called on the FBI to review documents as quickly as possible.

Terry Strada, the co-chair of a families and survivors group, 9/11 Community United , said the offer was a sop that did not go nearly far enough in providing transparency.

“The FBI came out and said they’re going to start to dribble this out and piecemeal this as much as they possibly can to try to appease us, and it’s just not good enough. It’s a half measure,” said Strada, whose husband Tom died in the attack on the World Trade Centre, when the youngest of their three children was four days old.

She said she had not joined calls for Biden to stay away from 9/11 anniversary events, but pointed out that the White House had so far failed to respond to a request from families and survivors for a meeting with the president delivered over a week ago. Most importantly, Strada and 9/11 Community United are calling on full presidential backing for bipartisan legislation introduced last week in Congress.

The September 11th Transparency Act requires the justice department, the CIA and the director of national intelligence to conduct a comprehensive review of all key documents related to 9/11 investigations. The agencies would have to provide justification to Congress for any decision not to declassify a particular document or record.

“It will mandate that they produce everything in full. They can’t just keep cherry picking what they want us to have,” Strada said.

“This has been drawn out long enough. We’re tired of it. Personally I’m tired of it. I lost my husband when my children were young, and we’re tired of fighting our own government just to get documents that they have in their possession regarding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Enough is enough.”

