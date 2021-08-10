Cancel
Steelers CB Joe Haden looking to finish his career in Pittsburgh

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
According to Drew Rosenhaus, agent for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden, he has approached the team to try and work out a contract extension for Haden to extend his time with Pittsburgh through the end of his NFL career.

Haden is currently in the final year of a two-year extension he signed in 2019. Haden’s 2020 cap hit is a staggering $15.575 million, second only to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the team.

Haden came to the Steelers as a free agent in 2017 from the Cleveland Browns. He will turn 33 before the start of the 2022 season has been the Steelers top cornerback for the past four seasons.

