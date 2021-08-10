Steelers CB Joe Haden looking to finish his career in Pittsburgh

According to Drew Rosenhaus, agent for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden, he has approached the team to try and work out a contract extension for Haden to extend his time with Pittsburgh through the end of his NFL career.

Haden is currently in the final year of a two-year extension he signed in 2019. Haden’s 2020 cap hit is a staggering $15.575 million, second only to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the team.

Haden came to the Steelers as a free agent in 2017 from the Cleveland Browns. He will turn 33 before the start of the 2022 season has been the Steelers top cornerback for the past four seasons.