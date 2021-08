Don't miss our last Menifee Moonlight Market of the summer!. The next Menifee Moonlight Market will take place this Friday, August 13, at Central Park (30268 Civic Plaza Dr.)! Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with family activities, vendors, and live music followed by our community-selected 2000s movie pick, Shrek, at sunset. All you have to do is bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy!