Sunday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed defensive end Kendall Donnerson and defensive back LaDarius Wiley. Donnerson was with the Panthers back in June during OTAs but was released and signed on with the Buffalo Bills and then moved onto the New Orleans Saints. Donnerson, a former 7th round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018, has yet to appear in a regular-season game. In his final two years at Southeast Missouri State, Donnerson lived in the backfield, totaling 26.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.