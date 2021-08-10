1064 Owen Point Road, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

NEW PRICE, HURRY! This custom built 8500 square foot estate on 2 acres features: 5 large bedrooms, 3 full bathroom, 2 half bathrooms, Brazilian hardwood floors, granite countertops, sunken living room, Great room with fireplace, bar and plenty of space to party or just have a ol good time with family and friends, 4 zone heating and air, an expanded deck with privacy to relax and chill or take a skinny dip in your own built in pool located in the partially finished basement. Your master bedroom is Grande, it has two chandeliers, private sauna, his and her sinks with granite, private bathroom stall, standup shower for 2-4 people, jacuzzi tub, wine cooler and a master closet to die for. Buying this house is like buying everything you ever could need, all in one house. If you were to build this house in today's market, it would cost you over $3 millions dollars. At this price it's a steal! All the homes in this secluded development are custom built and it's just a beautiful place to live! Come see for yourself, call NOW to schedule your private showing and make this estate home yours today!