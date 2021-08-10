Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camdenton, MO

1064 Owen Point Road, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRIVATE LAKEFRONT ESTATE ON 5 ACRES W/ 900 FT OF SHORELINE Situated on the quiet water of the 5 mile marker of the Big Niangua this home has almost 6000 sq ft w/ 5 bedrooms (3 EnSuites), chef's kitchen, vaulted ceilings, wood beams, hardwood floors, 2 stone fireplaces, dual zoned HVAC, natural gas emergency generator & lake view from every room. Massive master provides a walk-in closet, access to deck. Master bath has dual sinks, quartz counters, copper jetted tub & tiled walk-in shower with Digital Moen controls. The massive deck is maintenance free. Downstairs is a covered patio and screened porch. The shoreline deck nestled in a rock out cropping, with stone fireplace, outdoor kitchen and bar area is a must see. Shoreline is dock ready with parking pad, attachments and wiring. The extended four car garage is heated, cooled and has a finished upper level. Sound/security system serves the entire estate. See attached upgrade list to fully appreciate all this home has to offer.

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Niangua, MO
State
Missouri State
Camdenton, MO
Business
City
Camdenton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireplaces#Mile Marker#Digital Moen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Osage Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

6213 Running Deer, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Spectacular lake home located at the 23 mile marker off of Hwy KK. Only minutes away from Osage Beach's wonderful amenities including restaurants, shopping, entertainment & the hospital. Nice area with great neighbors in a excellent cove with deep water perfect for swimming & enjoying the lake. Big house with plenty of room for all of the guests that will want to come and visit. With 6 bedrooms plus a bunk room that serves as the 7th bedroom what an opportunity for nightly rentals! Home is located on a low traffic street with plenty of parking. When the addition was put on home was updated with: new septic tank, new kitchen including granite tops and quality appliances and a new HVAC system. This is the perfect setup for multiple families or large groups. Beautiful vaulted wood ceilings, several lakeside windows, nice deck area, large lower level bar area and an wonderful and truly unique lakeside patio. 3 well boat dock, 2 boat hoists and the furniture and furnishings are included.
Sunrise Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

18 Sunrise Harbor Road, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

3 bedroom lake house only steps away from the water. Taken care of to perfection and cute as can be. This is the total package that everyone is looking for. Good parking, gentle to the lake, top quality, not too big to take care of, and an affordable price. The owner has put in new flooring, doors/windows, custom cabinets with corian counters, black stainless appliances, newer water heater, a new HVAC system, and most recently added a covered back porch. They even have a built in infrared sauna. Relax in the shade & enjoy the tranquility of the lake only steps from the waters edge. Home is nicely furnished & comes turn key including a new washer/dryer and a double oven that you don't find in may lake houses at this price point. Parking/storage won't be a concern with a 2nd tier lot included that with a carport. There are 2 other lots included that could also make great parking. Boat dock, pwc hoist & low water boat hoist are included. Great cove protection!
Roach, MOlakeexpo.com

42 Kaanapali Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Huge potential by the Lake in the fabulous subdivision of Diamond Head! Don't miss the chance to secure this 3 bedroom and 2 bath earth contact home with great lake views. Enjoy the ease & convenience of main level living with spacious living area, beautiful brick wood burning fireplace that opens up to the kitchen and dining area. There is a large room that can be used as a family room, home office, or game room. Attached oversized one car garage. Take in the relaxing views of the lake from the large deck and have a quick stroll to the community area. Affordable and perfect location. Call to book a showing today! Remodel projects have been started and are just waiting for the new owners to put on the finishing touches. Property is being sold AS IS.
Lake Ozark, MOlakeexpo.com

760 Cedar Crest, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Well-appointed home with breathtaking lake views in the gated community of Cedar Crest on Horseshoe Bend. Main level living. Open floor plan. Private decks and lake views from all 5 suites. Beautiful large Master Suite has an adjoining office with lake view. Lots of storage. Beautiful staircase to lower level with open great room and kitchen. Laundry room on each level. All walk in closets and walk in showers. There was no expense spared in designing, building and decorating this home. This home is furnished with designer furniture, accessories. Window treatments, all kitchen items, linens, etc. List of fine art and sculptures included and excluded are attached. Updates last 24 months: All new stucco siding, new landscaping, new guttering/gutter guards, new hand rails, water cop alarm system, new HVAC, all new faucets. Roof is a 50 year roof. This home was designed and built by Matthew Duenke. Pride of ownership shows in this home. It has been well maintained and loved.
Village Of Four Seasons, MOlakeexpo.com

247 Bittersweet Road, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

Welcome to this beautifully custom built home located in the Village of Four Seasons. This property features all of the upscale finishes and features you have been searching for! You will love and appreciate all these high end upgrades. High ceilings, open floor plan, & heated tile slate floors all make you feel right at home. Stunning kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. Huge grassy backyard that is fully irrigated gives all the room for entertaining with the kids or friends & family. Large 2 garage with lots of storage and an additional storage room in the back for all your toys! Zoned 16 SEER Heat Pump w/ Humidifier and all energy efficient appliances. Driveway is a circle driveway off Bittersweet & Brairwood. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities for only a small yearly fee! You will have access to the interior fishing lakes, playgrounds, fitness center, walking trails, boat ramps, tennis courts, & multiple pools to choose from!
Gravois Mills, MOlakeexpo.com

32070 Dunwandrin Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

FABULOUS VIEW of Main Channel and you're just minutes from many of the Lake's Hotspots at the 7 MM. This Spacious home has 2,932 sq feet with 3 BR/3 baths, new kitchen complete w/new cabinets, quartz countertops & subway tile backsplash, stove, microwave. You'll love the easy maintenance of the new luxury vinyl plank flooring in living room and 1upper bedroom. New carpet in other bedrooms. Lots of storage, Lower Level has a wet-bar with dishwasher, trash compactor and full size refrigerator plus another bath with walk-in shower. Multi-Decks create lots of outdoor living & entertaining space. 1+ Car Detached garage w/storage room perfect as storm shelter. Room for w/d on main level in closet. Gravois Sewer District services this area so no septic problems! 2-well dock with Stiff Arm, 1 PWC hoist and 1 boat hoist included. Seller says 35' of water under the dock. Faces Southwest so the sunsets will be Spectacular! Call for an Appointment - Won't last long in today's market!
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

Show Me Missouri: Route 66, the Mother Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri is known for its roads and highways and possibly most famous of all, Route 66, the Mother Road. To understand traveling in Missouri, you have to take a trip back to a time before cars and trucks. What started as foot trails turned into rutted paths carved out by settlers. One of the first roads between St. Louis and Springfield, the Springfield Road, was created in 1837. The popularity of the automobile took off in the early 20th century, and people wanted to drive.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $345,000

Immaculately presented 2 bedroom (plus bonus room), 2 bathroom town/cottage home in Flynn Ranch. Built in 2017, this home provides a functional and single level floor plan with 9' ceilings that allow the modest space to feel open and spacious. As you enter the home you'll be greeted with a large living room space with a bonus room suitable for a study or den. Off the living room is a stylish full bathroom and guest bedroom. Across the hall is a laundry/mudroom, which leads to the attached double car garage. Towards the back of the home you'll find a fully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a comfortable dining space. Off the dining area is a large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

7523 Robinwood Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Welcome HOME to this beautifully updated THREE bedroom, 2 FULL BATH, rancher with OVERSIZED DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE! As you pull onto the PAVED driveway you will fall in LOVE. The covered front porch is outfitted for relaxation. Entering the home you are greeted with a tile foyer & OPEN CONCEPT with MASSIVE great room. The Living room boasts vaulted ceilings with exposed beam, recessed lighting, solar tube skylights & opens to the kitchen. Kitchen has been remodeled with newer cabinets, countertops, lighting, & more! Enjoy the screened in porch & relax in the hot tub! TRUE HARDWOOD floors throughout the entire home. Family room features a floor to ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace, with sliding doors to the screened in porch. Dining room off of the kitchen is light and bright with large picture window, and sliding doors to porch. The primary suite is HUGE with vaulted ceilings, Hardwood floors, ensuite full bath & walk in closet. Both additional bedrooms have hardwood flooring, large closets, & ceiling fans. Level lot with fenced in back yard, koi pond, separate detached shed, & irrigation system in the front. Ethernet/CAT5 wiring & family room is wired for a home theater.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Officials report 3 more drownings on lakes in Missouri

CEDAR COUNTY —Officials in Missouri reported three additional drownings over the past three days. Just after 4p.m. Wednesday Stephen L. Courtney, 51, Oronogo, was wading in Stockton Lake, stepped into deep water and did not resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead by the Cedar County Coroner.
Concord, NCIndependent Tribune

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $429,900

This beautiful like-new home sits in the gorgeous Falls Lake neighborhood of Concord. Inside the front door, you will find a welcoming foyer with built-in shoe bench with coat hooks and cubbies. There is a large den/office space with French doors to the left with large windows for natural light. Just down the hall you will find a spacious formal dining area, which leads you to your dream kitchen. Bright white cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, and mosaic tile backsplash (oh my) give that fresh clean look your friends and family will be jealous of for years to come! Beyond the kitchen is a huge living area with fireplace, which leads out to the covered back patio and back yard. Upstairs, you will find a large loft area with 3 spacious secondary bedrooms and a massive full bathroom with linen closet. The main suite is very large with a doorway out to its own private balcony. The en-suite bathroom has a linen closet of its own, as well as a large shower and incredible walk-in closet.
Stevensville, MTMissoulian

2 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $675,000

Disclaimer: Due to materials price increases & shortages we reserve the right to change the price before entering a closing contract. TBB Stunning 3 bedroom farmhouse plan with finished walkout basement. Outstanding views of Bitterroot & Sapphire mountains. Easy access to Stevensville for shopping. Cathedral ceiling in kitchen & living room, with wood beams Boasting lots of luxury finishes like a fireplace, all stainless steel appliances (4) in a cook's kitchen with pantry & granite or similar countertops. Tile in the bathrooms, on demand hot water system, central heat and air conditioning, including a master suite with walk in closet, tub , shower. Main level balcony with basement walkout, large windows & patio. Call Sherry Fields at 406-207-8448 or your real estate professional.
Galloway, NJAtlantic City Press

5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $795,000

NEW PRICE, HURRY! This custom built 8500 square foot estate on 2 acres features: 5 large bedrooms, 3 full bathroom, 2 half bathrooms, Brazilian hardwood floors, granite countertops, sunken living room, Great room with fireplace, bar and plenty of space to party or just have a ol good time with family and friends, 4 zone heating and air, an expanded deck with privacy to relax and chill or take a skinny dip in your own built in pool located in the partially finished basement. Your master bedroom is Grande, it has two chandeliers, private sauna, his and her sinks with granite, private bathroom stall, standup shower for 2-4 people, jacuzzi tub, wine cooler and a master closet to die for. Buying this house is like buying everything you ever could need, all in one house. If you were to build this house in today's market, it would cost you over $3 millions dollars. At this price it's a steal! All the homes in this secluded development are custom built and it's just a beautiful place to live! Come see for yourself, call NOW to schedule your private showing and make this estate home yours today!
Madison, WImadison

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

Truly one of a kind, architect designed, contemporary, passive solar designed home in west Madison. Light filled, tastefully updated main living space featuring an updated kitchen w/ SS appliances & granite counters leads directly into your dining space w/ stone accent work followed by the sunken living room w/ high efficiency fireplace. Add'l rec room & full bath completes the LL. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms incl a primary w/ walk through bath, brick accent wall & walk-in closet. Private backyard w/large paver patio surrounded by gorgeous landscaping right out your back door. Numerous updates incl: Anderson windows '21, roof & insulation '20, LP siding, new soffit, fascia & gutters '21, front porch concrete '21, carpet, water softener '19 and much more!
Camdenton, MOlakenewsonline.com

City of Camdenton makes Aug. 12 #COMCDAY

Central Ozarks Medical Center announced today that the City of Camdenton and the Office of Mayor McNabb proclaims August 12, 2021, as #COMCDAY in the City of Camdenton and do hereby urge the citizens to show their support during National Health Center Week, August 8-14, 2021, by supporting the services of Central Ozarks Medical Center.
Houston, TXMySanAntonio

Take a look at this Houston home with treehouse vibes for sale

It's not often an opportunity to live among the trees comes up in Houston. A mid-century modern home in Tanglewood with all the greenery your heart desires is now for sale. Designed by architect Lucian Hood, the 3,337-square foot home has multiple porches, a pool, views of the Bayou and huge windows throughout.
Missouri Statelakeexpo.com

Missouri Man Dies On Dock After Struggling To Stay Above Water

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Missouri man died Friday in an incident classified as a drowning by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to the patrol report, Gary H. Medley, 69, of St. Peters, “Was trying to return to the dock, went underwater, came back up, grabbed the dock ladder and (his) head went underwater.” He was pulled up on the dock and someone started CPR.
Woodway, TXWacoTrib.com

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $344,000

The definition of personal elegance, the Dexter I is a part of our innovative Flex Series of floor plans, which allows buyers to personalize the layout of their home. We love the newly-expanded open concept kitchen, living room, and breakfast area, and how you can choose between having a study, dining room, or 4th bedroom. You are also able to decide between having a back porch or more square footage in your living room! With more options to personalize through our gorgeous interior and exterior selections, you’ll never feel more at home. Additional options included in this home are an additional bedroom suite option, extended living room option, under cabinet lighting, additional LED recessed lighting in living room, and gorgeous quartz countertops throughout paired with a quartz kitchen backsplash.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

941 Eddystone Circle

Welcome to this stunning brick-front home in Brighton Ridge! Enter through the front door with decorative glasswork into the spacious foyer with two cedar coat closets. The first floor office features double six panel doors, wainscoting, crown molding, and a large cedar closet. The living room and formal dining room have beautiful hardwood flooring, crown molding, and large windows, filling the rooms with natural sunlight. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, a center island with seating and pendant lighting above, recessed lighting, tile flooring, a pantry closet, and a built-in desk area with cabinet space. The adjoining eat-in area has bay windows with a patio door that leads out to the newly refinished deck and the professionally landscaped backyard. The two-story family room features a floor-to-ceiling gas brick fireplace with side by side built-in bookshelves, wainscoting, a wet bar, hardwood flooring and a vaulted ceiling with wood beams and skylights. The first floor laundry room has porcelain tile flooring, a utility sink, and Whirlpool Cabrio Platinum washer & gas dryer. Dual hardwood staircases lead to the spacious second level, which offers a loft with a vaulted ceiling that overlooks the family room, four bedrooms all with cedar closets, and two full baths. There is no carpeting on the 2nd floor, only wide plank hand scraped hardwood floors! The owner's suite has vaulted ceilings with wood beams, a walk-in cedar closet, and a deluxe full bath with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, a Whirlpool tub, and a skylight. The finished basement has a wet bar with seating for six plus a second refrigerator, perfect for entertaining. The game room/recreation area provides plenty of space for a home theater or your favorite billiard games. The basement level also offers multiple storage areas and a large crawl space. Great location just minutes from downtown Naperville and plenty of local amenities including parks, shopping, and dining. Attends the acclaimed Naperville SD 204 schools. This charming home has it all!

Comments / 0

Community Policy