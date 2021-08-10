1064 Owen Point Road, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
PRIVATE LAKEFRONT ESTATE ON 5 ACRES W/ 900 FT OF SHORELINE Situated on the quiet water of the 5 mile marker of the Big Niangua this home has almost 6000 sq ft w/ 5 bedrooms (3 EnSuites), chef's kitchen, vaulted ceilings, wood beams, hardwood floors, 2 stone fireplaces, dual zoned HVAC, natural gas emergency generator & lake view from every room. Massive master provides a walk-in closet, access to deck. Master bath has dual sinks, quartz counters, copper jetted tub & tiled walk-in shower with Digital Moen controls. The massive deck is maintenance free. Downstairs is a covered patio and screened porch. The shoreline deck nestled in a rock out cropping, with stone fireplace, outdoor kitchen and bar area is a must see. Shoreline is dock ready with parking pad, attachments and wiring. The extended four car garage is heated, cooled and has a finished upper level. Sound/security system serves the entire estate. See attached upgrade list to fully appreciate all this home has to offer.www.lakeexpo.com
Comments / 0