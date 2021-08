Katamari Damacy Reroll is coming to Xbox Game Pass this August! That’s all you need to know, you can go home now. You want more? Fine, but the King of All Cosmos won’t be happy. Aside from the excellent Katamari Damacy Reroll, there are eight other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of this month. Here’s what you can get your hands on if you’ve got an Xbox Game Pass (PC or Xbox) or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (which also grants you access to cloud games).