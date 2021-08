If you follow the Spurs, you see that they are parting ways with a lot of talent, including Demar DeRozan, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay. I believe Patty Mills was the last remaining Spur from the 2014 Championship run. It appears that the Spurs have switched focus from a Veteran Heavy lineup to the Young guns and I am excited about this! Let see what Dojounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker, and Derrick White can do? As their chemistry continues to grow throughout the 2021-222 season, I believe that they can gel enough to possibly sneak as the seventh or eighth seed in the West. We have definitely have the talent, let see what Pop does with this group?