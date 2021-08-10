Cancel
Watchdog to review NSA following Tucker Carlson's spy claims

By NOMAAN MERCHANT - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Security Agency’s inspector general says it will investigate allegations against the spy agency following Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s claims that the U.S. spied on his electronic communications. The inspector general said in a statement that its review would examine NSA’s “compliance with applicable legal authorities” and the agency’s own policies on collecting and sharing information it collects. Conservatives have assailed President Joe Biden’s administration following Carlson’s repeated allegations beginning in late June that the agency was trying to take his show off the air, a claim for which he has provided no evidence. His allegation prompted a rare statement from the normally reclusive NSA denying his claims.

