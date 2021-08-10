Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Hudson plays her idol Aretha Franklin in 'Respect'

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

Jennifer Hudson has in some ways been preparing to play Aretha Franklin for her entire life, but she was surprised when the Queen of Soul asked her to take on the role following her Oscar win for “Dreamgirls" in 2007. “Respect” would take almost 15 years to make it to the big screen, during which time Franklin died. Hudson believes that it's the perfect time for the movie and that audiences may emerge from the film with a newfound respect for Franklin. The film from director Liesl Tommy follows the singer from childhood through the 1972 recording of the gospel album “Amazing Grace.” "Respect'' opens nationwide Friday.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idol#The Gospel#Amazing Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Jennifer Hudson On ‘Good Morning America’

Early this morning on Good Morning America, Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson performed live from atop The Edge Observation Deck at Hudson Yards looking amazing! She performed a medley of songs from the upcoming movie Respect with backup singers and an interview with News Anchor Robin Roberts. Jennifer talked about meeting Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s family and hanging out on the porch of Aretha’s childhood home. The movie hits theaters this Friday. Check out more pictures inside and a video clip, have a great week everyone!
Celebritiesbiography.com

Inside Aretha Franklin’s Relationship with Her First Husband Ted White

Aretha Franklin’s decades-long career dominance was rooted in songs that unleashed the power women so often had to hide. But the lyrics for one of her first big hits may have struck closer to her heart than many realized. In 1967’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” she sang the words, “I don't know why I let you do these things to me / My friends keep telling me that you ain't no good / But they don't know that I'd leave you if I could.”
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Watch Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Hudson talk 'Respect' in OWN special; Jerrod Carmichael added to 'Irma Vep'; & more

OWN has released a preview clip for Oprah Winfrey's new primetime special OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson. Centering on Hudson's upcoming portray of Aretha Franklin in Respect, the special will air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET. on OWN. It will then be made available on Discovery+ the following day. In addition to discussing her new role as the legendary singer, J-Hud will share the impact that the church had on her life and perform the classic gospel song Amazing Grace.
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Who Could Play Patti LaBelle in a Biopic? The ‘Godmother of Soul’ Reveals

Patti LaBelle, also called the “Godmother of Soul,” has some ideas about who should play her in a biopic, ESSENCE Magazine reported. The effortless powerhouse singer, artist, actress and pie-making businesswoman boasts a careeer of over 60 years in Hollywood, which allows for the actress portraying LaBelle more than enough diva material to use.
CelebritiesThe Spokesman-Review

Aretha Franklin biopic is conventional – except when Jennifer Hudson opens her mouth to sing

One of the finest sequences in “Respect,” a biopic about Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson, is when the singer and producer Jerry Wexler (Marc Maron) are in the legendary Fame recording studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. They’re working on a song titled “I Never Loved a Man,” with Franklin noodling different riffs on the piano as the house band tentatively joins in.
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Review: Music makes 'Respect' sing but the Aretha Franklin biopic feels phony

Even if you don't know Aretha Franklin's story, you can guess every second of "Respect." Starring Jennifer Hudson, "Respect" follows the template of music biopics (struggles/stardom/addiction/redemption), seemingly determined to be "What's Love Got to Do With It, Too." Like Tina Turner, Franklin survived an abusive relationship with an early musical/romantic mentor but called the shots herself in a triumphant career resurgence. It's not that the lives of virtually every singer given the musical biography treatment were similar; it's that the movies make them seem that way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy