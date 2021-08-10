Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton; Iron The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Iron County in south central Upper Michigan South central Houghton County in western Upper Michigan Southwestern Baraga County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 315 PM EDT/215 PM CDT/. * At 229 PM EDT/129 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Iron River, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Amasa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH