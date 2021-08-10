Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baraga County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton, Iron by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton; Iron The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Iron County in south central Upper Michigan South central Houghton County in western Upper Michigan Southwestern Baraga County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 315 PM EDT/215 PM CDT/. * At 229 PM EDT/129 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Iron River, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Amasa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baraga County, MI
City
Houghton, MI
County
Houghton County, MI
County
Iron County, MI
City
Marquette, MI
City
Iron River, MI
City
Baraga, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Michigan#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces arrive in Kabul as Taliban continue advance on Afghanistan's capital

KABUL, Afghanistan — American forces began their mission to evacuate U.S. embassy workers on Saturday as Taliban fighters continued to advance on the country’s capital. The first of 3,000 troops began on Friday what the Pentagon described as a limited mission to evacuate the embassy workers. One U.S. Army and two Marine battalions are expected to arrive by Sunday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Comments / 0

Community Policy