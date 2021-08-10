Cancel
Los Angeles City Council sets goal to add 25,000 units of homeless housing by 2025

By CNS Author
foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion Tuesday setting a homeless housing goal of creating at least 25,000 new housing units in the city by 2025. The motion, which passed 13-0, was introduced by Councilman Kevin de Leon as part of his "A Way Home" initiative on Jan. 13. It seeks to create resources including but not limited to permanent supportive housing and Project Homekey, as well as scattered site housing, tiny homes and safe parking, and other resources that don't qualify for the city's regional housing needs assessment goal as required by the state.

