Krog Street Market’s Recess Restaurant Adding Buckhead Village Outpost

By Caleb J. Spivak
whatnowatlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast-casual eatery Recess, which operates a food stall in Krog Street Market, Tuesday announced plans to expand to Buckhead later this year. It will open adjacent to the landmark Buckhead Theatre in Buckhead Village’s Hanover Building. “Recess will introduce a new, re-imagined version of its fast-casual food stall at Krog...

