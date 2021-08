Polish MPs on Wednesday voted in favour of a new law that critics say will curb media freedom and hit ties with the United States, but the ruling coalition also lost several key votes, putting its long-term future in doubt. - Earlier in the parliamentary session, the government lost four key votes, a day after a junior partner walked out of the governing coalition led by PiS. In one of the votes, MPs voted by 229 to 227 to suspend the session to postpone a vote on the media law.