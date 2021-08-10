Pitfire’s Summer Menu!

In the world of fast food, Shake Shack has elite status. It’s way more than just a burger and fries joint—it’s an experience with a cult following. Any New Yorker (“real” or, ya know, just an intern here for the summer) will tell you there’s nothing better than sitting in the sunshine in Madison Square Park, scarfing down a Shack Burger and an order of crinkle cut cheese fries with a draft root beer on the side. The great thing is, when you get tired of that order, you can move on over to the crispy Chick’n Shack sandwich...or the flat-top hot dog...or the ’Shroom burger. Also important: Shake Shack's frozen custard, which is basically like a creamier, richer version of ice cream.