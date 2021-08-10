Pitfire’s Summer Menu!
Pitfire Pizza’s commitment to seasonal dishes gives us the best of flavors of each season. Pitifre’s summer menu doesn’t disappoint!. Summer is in full swing and Pitfire Pizza has taken the best of the season and made it even better. The summer menu is bright and juicy with colorful heirloom tomatoes and ripe and ready watermelon. They’ve added two new flavorful summer colorful pizzas, an avocado-topped gazpacho, three delightful veggie dishes, and a house made focaccia.nohoartsdistrict.com
Comments / 0