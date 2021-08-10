GBI identifies man killed in shootout with deputies in NW Georgia

A man was killed during a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in northwest Georgia on Monday night, according to the GBI. Whitfield County deputies were sent to an area near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Westgate Drive in Rocky Face around 11:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting, the GBI said. At the scene, which was near a post office, deputies made contact with Steven Ray Bailey, 63, of Rocky Face, who was armed.