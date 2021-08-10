Commerce & Chill: S-Corp? C-Corp? B-Corp? | Choosing The Right Structure For Your Business

In this episode of Commerce and Chill, Jessica and Waleed discuss the various business structures available for aspiring business owners and the benefits of each structure. Commerce & Chill is a show where business partners Jessica Johnson-Cope & Waleed Cope share their insights and experiences on the journey through business and life as a married couple. Waleed is the owner of The Soap Box laundry delivery service in Brooklyn and the Chief of Staff for Johnson Security Bureau in the Bronx. Through his online platforms, he and his businesses are able to have a global reach and impact.