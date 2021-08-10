Rain batters Puerto Rico, USVI as storm warnings issued

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior .There is a a risk of flooding from Sunday morning through Monday evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Puerto Rico, including the following , Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques and Western Interior. Portions of Virgin Islands, including the following , St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * Tropical Storm Grace located 55 miles east southeast of Guadeloupe and is expected to track west in the general direction towards the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity associated with this approaching Tropical Storm is Sunday afternoon into Monday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of southern and eastern Puerto Rico as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. * Expect rainfall accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, particularly across the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as southern and eastern Puerto Rico where isolated amounts up to 8 inches are possible. As a result, there is a potential for urban and small stream and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.