Examining the Importance of Real Estate’s Emerging Technologies

Matt Woodhouse is managing director of valuations at ServiceLink, a provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. In this capacity, Woodhouse works alongside fellow leaders within the valuations organization to develop and implement new processes and technology solutions for lender clients to digitize and streamline key milestones in the originations process. This work includes support of ServiceLink’s EXOS Valuations and EXOS Inspect products, leveraging the power of AI and machine learning to bring greater transparency and ease into the real estate appraisal and inspection processes.