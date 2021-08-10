Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Examining the Importance of Real Estate’s Emerging Technologies

themreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Realtors (NAR) examined trends in technology in its new industry analysis, NAR's 2021 Technology Survey, as Realtors have found drones and cybersecurity as the most impactful emerging technologies in their business. In addition to drones (37%) and cybersecurity (34%), Realtors believe that 5G (31%), and virtual reality (30%) will also have a significant impact on their business in the next 24 months.

themreport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Emerging Technologies#Real Estate Brokerage#Linkedin#Nar#2021 Technology Survey#Esignatures#Mls#Linkedin#Crm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Real Estateglobalpropertyguide.com

LandOrc Uses NFT and DeFi Technology to Bridge the Global Real Estate Funding gap

"The rising growth in Decentralised Finance provides an alternative to the fund strapped Real Estate industry leveraging the power of digitalization" DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2021 /PR Newswire/ -- LandOrc, headquartered in UAE, is a new Tech solutions provider that facilitates lending for real estate industry by providing access to Decentralised Financing (DeFI) and utilising land titles in non-fungible token (NFT) form as a collateral, with all transactions on the Ethereum blockchain for greater trust, transparency and speed.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Q&A Exclusive: Insurance Innovation and Intelligent Automation

2020 was the year that changed the insurance industry. In 2021, organizations are still refining their remote work strategies, placing digital strategy at the forefront. Top insurers agree that increasing the use of AI and ML are top tech initiatives for firms in 2021, according to a recent survey by Forrester Research.
Public Healthitechpost.com

The Increasingly Important Role of Digital Technologies in the “New Normal”

When Covid-19 struck, businesses worldwide were forced to reconsider their strategies to keep up with shifting customer expectations. As a result, businesses hurriedly embarked on digital transformation initiatives to make their products and services available online. This was mainly due to mass lockdowns mandating brick and mortar stores and physical locations to close down and cease operations.
Real Estatefox5atlanta.com

Realtor vs. real estate agent: What’s the difference?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. The terms Realtor and real estate agent...
Businessthemreport.com

Planet Home Lending Promotes Manfer to Head Up Business Development

Planet Home Lending LLC has announced the promotion of Samantha Manfer to Chief Business Development and Brand Officer. Since joining Planet Home Lending in 2013, Manfer has executed and marketed strategic initiatives that take advantage of synergies within the Planet family of companies. She helped Planet Management Group expand into niche residential products and commercial asset management, and Planet Home Lending's retail retention division begin offering defensive recapture refinancing to protect sub-servicing clients' mortgage servicing rights. Her latest project was the creation of a monetization engine giving private clients the ability to swiftly change asset strategies based on market conditions and freely move loans between performing, non-performing and reperforming workflows.
Real EstateWorld Economic Forum

Real Estate

Teaming up to decarbonize real estate: This is how cities can achieve net-zero. Strong partnerships between city governments, real estate occupiers and investors are instrumental to driving the net-zero carbon agenda. Why the art of place-making can lift our cities. Paying attention to individual details makes all the difference when...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Angel Oak Exceeds $10 Billion in Lifetime Non-QM Production

The Angel Oak lending platform—comprised of non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) lender Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions and retail mortgage lender Angel Oak Home Loans—has announced these entities have funded more than $10 billion in non-qualified mortgages since their founding, consisting of more than 26,000 loans funded. “As the mortgage industry continues to...
Cell Phonesvelillum.com

Business VoIP Solutions

VoIPBusiness Professional delivers a corporate-class, virtual IP PBX business phone system to UK businesses on a reliable network infrastructure that ensures crystal clear, uninterrupted calling and huge savings on telephony costs. For employees on the move, it offers secure access and communications between office locations that are completely free of charge.
Economybostonnews.net

Mobility Managed Services Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | AT&T, Fujitsu, IBM

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Mobility Managed Services Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Mobility Managed Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Retailfloridaweekly.com

GOING digital

With digital transformation in the business world accelerating since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many companies are in danger of being left behind — possibly for good. The numbers can be disheartening. “Even after spending enormous amounts of effort and capital on digitalization, more than 90% of organizations fail or show...
Kentucky StateHousing Wire

A look at Southern Kentucky’s real estate market

Today’s HousingWire Daily continues Houses in Motion, a miniseries looking at U.S. real estate, hosted by Senior Real Estate Reporter Matthew Blake. In this episode, Blake is joined by Kenny Cravens, vice president of training sales at Coldwell Banker Legacy Real Estate Group in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and president of the Southern Kentucky Association of Realtors.
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Standout Real Estate Technology Companies and Solutions

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry. PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of their inaugural awards program, showcasing breakthrough real estate technologies and companies in categories that include Mortgage and Lending, Property Management, Leasing and Renting, Data and Analytics, and more.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Expert Insights: ServiceLink’s Matt Woodhouse

Matt Woodhouse is managing director of valuations at ServiceLink, a provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. In this capacity, Woodhouse works alongside fellow leaders within the valuations organization to develop and implement new processes and technology solutions for lender clients to digitize and streamline key milestones in the originations process. This work includes support of ServiceLink’s EXOS Valuations and EXOS Inspect products, leveraging the power of AI and machine learning to bring greater transparency and ease into the real estate appraisal and inspection processes.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Rocket Homes Launches Single-Platform for Buyers and Sellers

a part of Rocket Companies, has announced that it is integrating its tools to create an array of choices for those in the market, putting clients in the position to create their own experience, rather than a traditional one-size-fits-all approach that has been the standard for more than a century.
Constructionthemreport.com

Remodeling Industry’s Shifts in Specialization, Scale

The home remodeling industry is one of the most fragmented in our economy, according to an article in Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies blog, which examines whether that could be changing. Taking a look at a couple of research projects on the sector, Senior Research Fellow and Economist Kermit Baker deduces that as the remodeling industry expands, so does contractor specialization and scale.
MarketsZacks.com

5 Real Estate ETFs Outperforming S&P 500

The real estate sector has been showing solid strength so far this year with the broad U.S. REIT index — FTSE Nareit Equity REITs Index — climbing 22.8% compared to the 18.1% gain for the S&P 500 Index. The outperformance was powered by lower interest rates and improving economic conditions (read: 5 Reasons Why REIT ETFs Are Surging).
MLSvegasmagazine.com

10 Selling Secrets From A Top Sotheby's Real Estate Broker

Having trouble selling your home? Look no further!. We sat down with Tara Fox, Associate Real Estate Broker at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty for her insider selling secrets. Highly accomplished, Tara continues to raise the bar with her unparalleled service and sales achievements in the luxury real estate markets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy