Examining the Importance of Real Estate’s Emerging Technologies
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) examined trends in technology in its new industry analysis, NAR's 2021 Technology Survey, as Realtors have found drones and cybersecurity as the most impactful emerging technologies in their business. In addition to drones (37%) and cybersecurity (34%), Realtors believe that 5G (31%), and virtual reality (30%) will also have a significant impact on their business in the next 24 months.themreport.com
