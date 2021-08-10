Cancel
Doomsday Vault

By A.J. Maciejewski
videochums.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreserving Earth's plant life is crucial, especially when cities become flooded so put on your robotic suit and let's play Doomsday Vault. Doomsday Vault has you play as a little fellow who wears a bulky robot suit. It's your job to traverse various areas within a flooded city, spaceport, corporate complex, and pyramids in the hopes of retrieving seedlings to fill your vault with crops. The core gameplay simply involves moving your chum in 4 directions within the grid-based levels and you can also climb, rotate on the spot, use tools, and perform actions such as lifting and dropping boxes. Meanwhile, you have an energy gauge that depletes when you fall too far, are submerged in water, and such so you need to collect batteries to remain alive. Considering Doomsday Vault is so simple to play, it makes for a great game to wind down with. Plus, it all culminates in rewarding puzzles and noodle-scratching scenarios that'll keep you hooked.

