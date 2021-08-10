Doomsday Vault

There are plenty of old-school indies but you don't see many that look like Game & Watch games so here's one and it's pretty cool. For starters, what the heck is Piczle Puzzle & Watch? Well, it's a collection of 3 games made by Score Studios who created the Piczle series of puzzle games. Although its presentation may lead you to believe that these games were actually physically available back in the day, it's all an illusion and a genuinely authentic one at that. Each of the 3 included games seems like an actual Game & Watch title from the cute sound effects to the simplistic LCD visuals. On top of that, you can examine each game in 3D and read manuals which makes the package feel all the more like the real deal. It's very cool stuff so be sure to check out the other Piczle games that I reviewed.